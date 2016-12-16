FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GulfMark Offshore entered into amendment no. 1 to securities purchase agreement dated Nov 23 with MFP Partners, Franklin Mutual Advisers
December 16, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-GulfMark Offshore entered into amendment no. 1 to securities purchase agreement dated Nov 23 with MFP Partners, Franklin Mutual Advisers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - GulfMark Offshore Inc

* GulfMark Offshore says on Dec 15, co entered into amendment no. 1 to securities purchase agreement dated nov 23 with MFP Partners, Franklin Mutual Advisers

* Amendment includes adding an additional six month extension option to new revolving credit facility

* Agreement amendment includes increase size of new revolving credit facility from $100 million to $115 million

* GulfMark Offshore says as per amendment no. 1, co to issue, sell 50,000 shares of series a convertible preferred stock for cash purchase price of $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

