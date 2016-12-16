BRIEF-Colfax Corp says sees 2017 flat to down 2 percent organic revenue

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Colfax Corp
* Colfax Corp says sees 2017 flat to down 2 percent organic revenue
* Sees 2017 EPS range net income per share - diluted $1.29 to $1.44 per share
* Colfax Corp says affirming 2016 guidance of $1.50 to $1.55 adjusted EPS
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 adjusted net income per share - diluted $1.55 to $1.70 per share
* Sees achieving target of $50 million restructuring cost savings in 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: