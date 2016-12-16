FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Colfax Corp says sees 2017 flat to down 2 percent organic revenue
#Market News
December 16, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Colfax Corp says sees 2017 flat to down 2 percent organic revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Colfax Corp

* Colfax Corp says sees 2017 flat to down 2 percent organic revenue

* Sees 2017 EPS range net income per share - diluted $1.29 to $1.44 per share

* Colfax Corp says affirming 2016 guidance of $1.50 to $1.55 adjusted EPS

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 adjusted net income per share - diluted $1.55 to $1.70 per share

* Sees achieving target of $50 million restructuring cost savings in 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

