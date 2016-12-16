BRIEF-Colfax Corp says sees 2017 flat to down 2 percent organic revenue

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Colfax Corp

* Colfax Corp says sees 2017 flat to down 2 percent organic revenue

* Sees 2017 EPS range net income per share - diluted $1.29 to $1.44 per share

* Colfax Corp says affirming 2016 guidance of $1.50 to $1.55 adjusted EPS

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 adjusted net income per share - diluted $1.55 to $1.70 per share

* Sees achieving target of $50 million restructuring cost savings in 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S