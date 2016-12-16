FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Antofagasta says unit denied mining lease renewal in Minnesota
December 16, 2016 / 12:22 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Antofagasta says unit denied mining lease renewal in Minnesota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Antofagasta Plc :

* Twin metals Minnesota mining leases

* Twin metals Minnesota mining leases-renewal denied by U.S. Federal Government

* U.S. Forest service and U.S. BLM have denied renewal of two of units long-held federal mining leases in iron range region of north-eastern Minnesota

* Says twin metals believes denial of leases is inconsistent with federal law

* Twin metals is in early stages of developing a proposal for an underground copper-nickel mining project in region

* While twin metals is assessing impact of agencies' lease renewal decision, it is committed to progressing project and will continue to pursue legal avenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

