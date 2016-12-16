FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fortunet E-commerce Group enters placing agreements with Ccb International Capital Ltd
December 16, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Fortunet E-commerce Group enters placing agreements with Ccb International Capital Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Fortunet E-commerce Group Ltd

* Placing agent and company have entered into placing agreements

* Net proceeds from placing will be up to approximately hk$570 million

* Intends to use net proceeds for future investment pursuant to investment objectives of company

* Co to place, through placing agent, maximum of 291.2 million new shares to independent placees, at a price of hk$1.98 per placing share

* Placing agent is Ccb International Capital Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

