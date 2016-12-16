BRIEF-Black Diamond announces $17.5 mln contract for sale of camp assets

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Black Diamond Group Ltd -

* As result of contract, other ongoing business activity, co anticipates will continue to be fully compliant with bank covenants

* Black diamond group announces $17.5 million contract for the sale of camp assets

* Approximately 85% of total cash proceeds from this contract will be collected in december 2016

* Current contract includes certain proceeds for early termination of august 5, 2015 contract to be recognized in Q4 2016