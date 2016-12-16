BRIEF-Can Fite BioPharma phase II trial to treat NAFLD/NASH expected to commence in 2017

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd

* New preclinical data show Can-Fite's namodenoson (cf102) inhibits liver fibrosis

* Can Fite BioPharma -new data suggests anti-fibrotic effect of drug and supports its development as agent to combat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

* Phase II trial to treat NAFLD/NASH expected to commence in 2017

* Can Fite BioPharma Ltd- advancing Aamodenoson into a phase ii trial expect to commence in coming months through medical institutions in Israel