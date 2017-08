Dec 16 (Reuters) - Zee Learn Ltd

* Zee Learn Ltd says withdrawing merger process with Tree House

* Zee Learn - feels media reports of Tree House closing down playgroup centres 'may change complete business dynamics of Tree House'

* Zee Learn Ltd says co took cognizance of recent adverse media reports of Tree House closing down hundreds of its playgroup centres Source text - (bit.ly/2gSt783) Further company coverage: