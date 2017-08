Dec 16 (Reuters) - Primeline Energy Holdings Inc :

* Issue 2.48 million new ordinary shares of Primeline to GRF Prime Limited

* Shares are payment of a portion of interest accrued on $18 mln principal amount convertible bonds issued to GRF

* Upon completion of issue, GRF will own 10.585 mln shares, representing approximately 5.6 pct of company

* Shares will be issued at a deemed price of C$0.06 per share