8 months ago
BRIEF-Federal Mogul Izmit says Federal-Mogul Germany becomes indirect shareholder of the company
December 16, 2016 / 1:06 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Federal Mogul Izmit says Federal-Mogul Germany becomes indirect shareholder of the company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Federal Mogul Izmit :

* Federal-Mogul Germany Investments Holding holds 42.5 percent in the company

* Simed yatirim holding holds 42.5 percent in the company

* Federal-Mogul UK Investments transfers its 50 percent stake in Federal-Mogul Powetrain Otomotiv to Federal-Mogul Germany

* After the share transaction Federal-Mogul Germany Investments Holding becomes indirect shareholder through Federal-Mogul Powetrain Otomotiv which own 85 percent of Federal Mogul Izmit

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

