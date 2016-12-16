BRIEF-Federal Mogul Izmit says Federal-Mogul Germany becomes indirect shareholder of the company

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Federal Mogul Izmit :

* Federal-Mogul Germany Investments Holding holds 42.5 percent in the company

* Simed yatirim holding holds 42.5 percent in the company

* Federal-Mogul UK Investments transfers its 50 percent stake in Federal-Mogul Powetrain Otomotiv to Federal-Mogul Germany

* After the share transaction Federal-Mogul Germany Investments Holding becomes indirect shareholder through Federal-Mogul Powetrain Otomotiv which own 85 percent of Federal Mogul Izmit

