Dec 16 (Reuters) - Austria Email AG :

* ATLANTIC Société Francaise de Developpement Thermique SA offers 10 euros ($10.44)per each Austria Email AG share

* Offer acceptance period runs from Dec. 23, 2016 to Feb. 3, 2017 inclusive