BRIEF-Viacom's former CEO Philippe Dauman's 2016 compensation $93 mln
* Viacom Inc - Former president and CEO Philippe Dauman's 2016 total compenstaion includes one time separation payment of $58.0 million
Dec 16 Crispr Therapeutics Ag -
* Crispr Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences and Ers Genomics announce global agreement on the foundational intellectual property for CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology
* Parties commit to maintain and coordinate prosecution, defense and enforcement of CRISPR/Cas9 foundational patent portfolio worldwide
* Futures up: Dow 41 pts, S&P 5.25 pts, Nasdaq 13.25 pts
* Marathon Petroleum - Amendment to establish January 9, 2017 as date by which a stockholder must submit any director nomination