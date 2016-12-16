BRIEF-Viacom's former CEO Philippe Dauman's 2016 compensation $93 mln
* Viacom Inc - Former president and CEO Philippe Dauman's 2016 total compenstaion includes one time separation payment of $58.0 million
Dec 16 Saputo Inc
* Saputo inc says louis-philippe carrière, company's chief financial officer and secretary, has advised that he will retire effective august 1, 2017
* Starting august 1, 2017, carrière will act as a senior advisor to company
* Saputo inc - maxime therrien will be appointed chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Viacom Inc - Former president and CEO Philippe Dauman's 2016 total compenstaion includes one time separation payment of $58.0 million
* Futures up: Dow 41 pts, S&P 5.25 pts, Nasdaq 13.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Marathon Petroleum - Amendment to establish January 9, 2017 as date by which a stockholder must submit any director nomination