December 16, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co enters capital increase agreement with parent co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Parent company shall transfer total consideration of rmb19.3mln

* Company and parent company entered into capital increase agreement

* Parent company has agreed to subscribe in cash for, an aggregate of 1.2 million new domestic shares at rmb16.12 per new domestic share

* Company could use proceeds from proposed subscription to further develop its business

* Proceeds from issue of new domestic shares are expected to be approximately rmb19.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
