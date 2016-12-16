BRIEF-Viacom's former CEO Philippe Dauman's 2016 compensation $93 mln
* Viacom Inc - Former president and CEO Philippe Dauman's 2016 total compenstaion includes one time separation payment of $58.0 million
Dec 16 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces extension of tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation at $9.25 per share in cash
* Icahn Enterprises LP - Cash tender offer has been extended to January 4, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures up: Dow 41 pts, S&P 5.25 pts, Nasdaq 13.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Marathon Petroleum - Amendment to establish January 9, 2017 as date by which a stockholder must submit any director nomination