Dec 16 (Reuters) - CIEL Ltd :

* Says exclusivity rights for acquisition of Apollo Bramwell Hospital's business operations has been assigned to Medical and Surgical Centre Ltd

* The above exclusivity rights was granted by NIC Healthcare Ltd to CIEL Ltd'S subsidiary, CIEL Healthcare Africa