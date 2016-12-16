BRIEF-Ophthotech determined to implement reduction in personnel to focus on updated business plan

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Ophthotech Corp :

* Ophthotech Corp - determined to stop treating patients who are in second twelve months of both its phase 3 clinical trials

* Ophthotech Corp - determined to stop treating patients in its additional clinical trials evaluating potential additional benefits of fovista

* Ophthotech - determined to implement a reduction in personnel to focus on an updated business plan involving an expected workforce of about 20 to 30 employees

* Ophthotech Corp - reduction in personnel is expected to involve approximately 125 to 135 employees

* Ophthotech - substantially complete reduction in personnel during first and second quarters of 2017 as part of implementing its updated business plan