BRIEF-NATO and FireEye announce cyber information sharing agreement

Dec 16 (Reuters) - FireEye Inc :
* NATO and FireEye announce cyber information sharing agreement
* To ensure privacy of FireEye and NATO data, only generic, non-attributable data will be shared between two organizations
* FireEye - co and NATO communications and information agency today announced an industry partnership agreement for cyber security information sharing
* Agreement will foster timely information sharing on cyber threats discovered by FireEye and NATO