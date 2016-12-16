BRIEF-NATO and FireEye announce cyber information sharing agreement

Dec 16 (Reuters) - FireEye Inc :

* NATO and FireEye announce cyber information sharing agreement

* To ensure privacy of FireEye and NATO data, only generic, non-attributable data will be shared between two organizations

* FireEye - co and NATO communications and information agency today announced an industry partnership agreement for cyber security information sharing

* Agreement will foster timely information sharing on cyber threats discovered by FireEye and NATO