8 months ago
BRIEF-Amgen receives positive response from EMA for its single-dose delivery injection Repatha
December 16, 2016 / 2:27 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Amgen receives positive response from EMA for its single-dose delivery injection Repatha

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc -

* Top-line results from approximately 27,500-patient event-driven fourier study are anticipated in q1 of 2017

* Amgen Inc - "effect of repatha on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not yet been determined"

* CHMP of EMA has adopted positive opinion for extension to marketing authorization of new 420 mg single-dose delivery option for repatha

* Repatha amd will be available in europe during 2017 depending on reimbursement requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

