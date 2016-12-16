FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Wells Fargo reports November retail banking customer activity
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 16, 2016 / 3:18 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo reports November retail banking customer activity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co -

* Wells Fargo reports November retail banking customer activity

* Nov branch banker interactions were down LM and YOY primarily driven by a slowdown in new account openings

* November new credit card applications were up 3% LM, but were down 45% YOY

* Nov point-of-sale debit card transactions were down 5% LM consistent with seasonal slowdown experienced last year

* Consumer checking account opens in november were down 9% LM and 41% YOY

* Wells Fargo reports November retail banking customer activity

* Total branch interactions were down 5% from October 2016 (linked month "LM') and down 3% from November 2015

* Branch banker interactions were down LM and YOY primarily driven by a slowdown in new account openings

* Average consumer and small business deposit balances were up modestly LM and up 8% YOY in november

* Nov. average consumer and small business deposit balances were up modestly LM and up 8% YOY

* November point-of-sale active consumer credit card accounts were unchanged LM, but up 8% YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.