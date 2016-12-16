BRIEF-Wells Fargo reports November retail banking customer activity

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co -

* Wells Fargo reports November retail banking customer activity

* Nov branch banker interactions were down LM and YOY primarily driven by a slowdown in new account openings

* November new credit card applications were up 3% LM, but were down 45% YOY

* Nov point-of-sale debit card transactions were down 5% LM consistent with seasonal slowdown experienced last year

* Consumer checking account opens in november were down 9% LM and 41% YOY

* Total branch interactions were down 5% from October 2016 (linked month "LM') and down 3% from November 2015

* Average consumer and small business deposit balances were up modestly LM and up 8% YOY in november

* November point-of-sale active consumer credit card accounts were unchanged LM, but up 8% YOY