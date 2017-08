Dec 16 (Reuters) - Bank Of Jinzhou Co Ltd

* Placing shares comprise up to 1 billion new H shares to be allotted and issued by bank with an aggregate nominal value of rmb1 billion

* Net proceeds from placing will be approximately hk$7.4 billion

* Bank intends to use net proceeds from placing to replenish core tier 1 capital of bank

* Bank and placing agents entered into placing agreement