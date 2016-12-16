FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2016 / 3:57 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-NY A.G. Schneiderman says Deutsche Bank will pay $37 mln penalty for fraudulent order routing practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - New York A.G. Schneiderman

* New York A.G. Schneiderman announces Deutsche Bank will pay $37 million penalty for fraudulent order routing practices

* NY A.G. Schneiderman says "as part of agreement, Deutsche Bank admits that it misled investors and violated new york state and federal securities laws"

* NY A.G. Schneiderman says investigation of Deutsche Bank found, and bank has admitted, that bank's "marketing of dprm was materially misleading"

* NY A.G. Schneiderman-Payment to settle investigations into false statements, omissions made relating to marketing of bank's routing services

* NY A.G. Schneiderman says Deutsche Bank "failed to inform its clients that its "dark pool ranking model" was not functioning for over two years"

* NY A.G. Schneiderman says "misleading and self-serving marketing about order routing services will not be tolerated" Source text (on.ny.gov/2hrWDCl) Further company coverage:

