8 months ago
BRIEF-BIM: Quaestio Capital Management SGR president wishes BIM were independent from Veneto Banca
December 16, 2016 / 4:28 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-BIM: Quaestio Capital Management SGR president wishes BIM were independent from Veneto Banca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni SpA :

* Quaestio Capital Management SGR president Alessandro Penati told a conference on Friday he wishes that BIM would become independent from Veneto Banca

* Quaestio Capital Management SGR president Alessandro Penati told a conference on Friday that he wishes Fondo Atlante would have direct stake in BIM

* Quaestio Capital Management SGR is the company that manages Fondo Atlante Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

