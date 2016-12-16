BRIEF-Donegal Mutual Insurance, Mountain States Insurance enter strategic affiliation

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Donegal Group Inc

* Donegal Mutual Insurance Company - co and Mountain States insurance group announce strategic affiliation

* Will exclude business of Mountain States Insurance group from its pooling agreement with atlantic states insurance company

* Agreement whereby policyholders of mountain states will merge with and into Donegal Mutual

* Executive officers of mountain states will become officers of Donegal Mutual

* Board of directors of mountain states mutual has unanimously approved merger

* Upon consummation of merger, will enter quota share reinsurance, services, technology license deals with Mountain States' insurance units