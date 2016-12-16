BRIEF-Adocia and Lilly announce successful completion insulin pump study biochaperone Lispro

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Adocia SA :

* Adocia and Lilly announce successful completion of an insulin pump study with biochaperone Lispro in people with type 1 diabetes

* Biochaperone Lispro U100 demonstrated a statistically significant increase in insulin exposure over first 30 minutes after a mealtime bolus compared to humalog

* Biochaperone Lispro U100 and humalog showed similar safety results and were well tolerated

* An accelerated absorption profile of biochaperone lispro U100 was observed across three insulin delivery devices tested