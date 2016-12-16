FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Adocia and Lilly announce successful completion of an insulin pump study with BioChaperone Lispro in people with type 1 diabetes
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2016 / 5:27 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Adocia and Lilly announce successful completion of an insulin pump study with BioChaperone Lispro in people with type 1 diabetes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co :

* Adocia and Lilly announce successful completion of an insulin pump study with Biochaperone Lispro in people with Type 1 diabetes

* Biochaperone Lispro U100 and Humalog showed similar safety results and were well tolerated

* An accelerated absorption profile of Biochaperone Lispro U100 was observed across three insulin delivery devices tested

* Biochaperone Lispro U100 demonstrated statistically significant increase in insulin exposure

* Biochaperone Lispro was associated with a consistent pattern of improved response to mixed meal testing compared to Humalog

* Both Biochaperone Lispro and Humalog were similarly well tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.