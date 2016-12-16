BRIEF-Adocia and Lilly announce successful completion of an insulin pump study with BioChaperone Lispro in people with type 1 diabetes

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co :

* Adocia and Lilly announce successful completion of an insulin pump study with Biochaperone Lispro in people with Type 1 diabetes

* Biochaperone Lispro U100 and Humalog showed similar safety results and were well tolerated

* An accelerated absorption profile of Biochaperone Lispro U100 was observed across three insulin delivery devices tested

* Biochaperone Lispro U100 demonstrated statistically significant increase in insulin exposure

* Biochaperone Lispro was associated with a consistent pattern of improved response to mixed meal testing compared to Humalog

* Both Biochaperone Lispro and Humalog were similarly well tolerated