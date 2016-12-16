FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says LG Electronics recalls portable air conditioners due to fire hazard
#Market News
December 16, 2016 / 6:19 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says LG Electronics recalls portable air conditioners due to fire hazard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* LG Electronics recalls portable air conditioners due to fire hazard

* Firm has received 4 reports of fires that have caused $380,000 in property damage relating to LG air conditioners

* Recall involves 3 models of 7,000 and 8,000 BTU LG portable air conditioners including model numbers LP0711WNR, LP0813WNR, and LP0814WNR

* LG recalling about 466,000 air conditioners, in addition to 36,000 which were sold in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

