8 months ago
BRIEF-Celsion Corporation announces progress with Thermodox development efforts in China and Asia Pacific
December 16, 2016 / 6:38 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Celsion Corporation announces progress with Thermodox development efforts in China and Asia Pacific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Celsion Corp :

* Expect to initiate additional sites for Phase III Optima trial in Vietnam in early 2017

* Recently met with China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) to discuss ongoing Phase 3 Optima program and regulatory pathway for Thermodox in China

* CFDA informed Co if Phase 3 Optima trial is successful, trial could serve as basis for a direct regulatory filing in China

* Phase III Optima study is expected to enroll up to 550 patients at up to 75 clinical sites in U.S., Europe, China, Asia Pacific

* Celsion Corporation announces progress with Thermodox development efforts in China and Asia Pacific

* CFDA informed Co if Phase 3 trial is successful, trial could serve as basis for direct regulatory filing in China without need to file for prior approval in U.S. or European Union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

