8 months ago
BRIEF-Rexnord entered into incremental assumption agreement providing new term lean of about 1.6 bln
December 16, 2016 / 7:08 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Rexnord entered into incremental assumption agreement providing new term lean of about 1.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Rexnord Corp

* Rexnord - on Dec 16, Chase Acquisition I, Inc, RBS Global Inc, Rexnord Llc,certain other domestic units entered into incremental assumption agreement

* Rexnord Corp- incremental assumption agreement provides for a new term loan in aggregate principal amount of approximately $1.6 billion -SEC filing

* Rexnord Corp - term refinancing loan has a maturity date of august 21, 2023-SEC filing

* Rexnord - proceeds of term refinancing loan were used to repay in full principal amount of existing term loans outstanding under existing agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

