8 months ago
BRIEF-Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc entered into amendment with Talon Therapeutics
December 16, 2016 / 9:58 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc entered into amendment with Talon Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc - pursuant to first amendment, company and talon agreed to change maturity date of note to march 17, 2017 - SEC filing

* Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc - pursuant to second amendment, company and talon agreed to change maturity date of note to March 17, 2018

* Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc - on Dec 13, entered into amendment to secured promissory note with Talon Therapeutics, affiliate of spectrum pharma Source text bit.ly/2hEfecy Further company coverage:

