Dec 16 Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc - pursuant to first amendment, company and talon agreed to change maturity date of note to march 17, 2017 - SEC filing

* Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc - pursuant to second amendment, company and talon agreed to change maturity date of note to March 17, 2018

* Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc - on Dec 13, entered into amendment to secured promissory note with Talon Therapeutics, affiliate of spectrum pharma