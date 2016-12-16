BRIEF-Ooma inc files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
* Ooma Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million - SEC filing Source text http://bit.ly/2hXYNGX Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc - pursuant to first amendment, company and talon agreed to change maturity date of note to march 17, 2017 - SEC filing
* Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc - pursuant to second amendment, company and talon agreed to change maturity date of note to March 17, 2018
* Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc - on Dec 13, entered into amendment to secured promissory note with Talon Therapeutics, affiliate of spectrum pharma Source text bit.ly/2hEfecy Further company coverage:
* Laramide Resources Ltd- non-brokered private placement of up to 12 million units of company at a price of c$0.30 per unit
* Xerium technologies - plan to exchange $480 million principal amount of outstanding 9.500% senior secured notes due 2021