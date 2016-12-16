FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2016 / 11:23 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Avista issued and sold $175 mln of 3.54 pct first mortgage bonds due in 2051 - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Avista Corp

* Avista Corp- On Dec 15, issued and sold $175.0 million of 3.54 percent first mortgage bonds due in 2051 - SEC Filing

* Avista -Net proceeds from sale of new bonds will be used to repay portion of borrowings outstanding under co's $400.0 million committed line of credit

* Avista-Net proceeds from sale of new bonds will be used to repay $70.0 million term loan with a commercial bank having maturity date of December 30, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2hXJPRp] Further company coverage:

