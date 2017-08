Dec 16 (Reuters) - Basic Fit NV :

* Successfully concludes discussions with Dutch tax authorities

* As a result of the agreement (reflected in 2016 financial statements), recognised deferred tax assets will be reduced by about 9 million euros ($9.4 million) resulting in a non-cash tax charge of same amount Source text: bit.ly/2hG1BZW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9555 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)