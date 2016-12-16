FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Avista says electric and natural gas general rate cases have concluded
#Market News
December 16, 2016 / 6:37 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Avista says electric and natural gas general rate cases have concluded

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Avista Corp :

* Electric and natural gas general rate cases have concluded, with an order from Washington Utilities And Transportation Commission

* Commission's order denied Avista's proposed electric and natural gas rate increase requests of $38.6 million and $4.4 million

* Magnitude of the impact would provide Avista with no ability to earn 9.5 pct authorized return on equity during 2017

* In order, commission did not specifically disallow any of Avista's capital projects

* Says may also appeal to Thurston County Superior Court for relief, if such relief is not achieved through a petition to commission

* Commission's order will not change current electric and natural gas retail rates

* Says plans to file a petition for reconsideration and/or rehearing with commission, which is due within 10 days of commission's order

* If commission's order stands as-is, it could result in a reduction to co's earnings opportunity for 2017 in range of $0.20 to $0.30 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

