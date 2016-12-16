FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GTT Communications says pricing, lender allocations completed with respect to proposed new credit agreement - SEC filing
December 16, 2016 / 6:59 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-GTT Communications says pricing, lender allocations completed with respect to proposed new credit agreement - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - GTT Communications Inc -

* GTT Communications Inc - Pricing and lender allocations were completed with respect to a proposed new credit agreement - SEC filing

* GTT Communications - Once entered into, credit agreement will provide for a $700 million term loan facility and $75 million revolving line of credit facility

* GTT Communications - Intends to use net proceeds from credit agreement, private offering of $300 million senior notes , to finance Hibernia acquisition

* GTT Communications Inc - Maturity of $700 million term loan will be seven years, maturity of $75 million term loan will be five years - SEC filing

* GTT Communications Inc - Intends to file definitive credit agreement promptly after agreement becomes effective Source text : (bit.ly/2hX9MAp) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
