Dec 16 GTT Communications Inc -

* GTT Communications Inc - Pricing and lender allocations were completed with respect to a proposed new credit agreement - SEC filing

* GTT Communications - Once entered into, credit agreement will provide for a $700 million term loan facility and $75 million revolving line of credit facility

* GTT Communications - Intends to use net proceeds from credit agreement, private offering of $300 million senior notes , to finance Hibernia acquisition

* GTT Communications Inc - Maturity of $700 million term loan will be seven years, maturity of $75 million term loan will be five years - SEC filing

* GTT Communications Inc - Intends to file definitive credit agreement promptly after agreement becomes effective