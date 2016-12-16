Dec 16 GTT Communications Inc -
* GTT Communications Inc - Pricing and lender allocations
were completed with respect to a proposed new credit agreement -
SEC filing
* GTT Communications - Once entered into, credit agreement
will provide for a $700 million term loan facility and $75
million revolving line of credit facility
* GTT Communications - Intends to use net proceeds from
credit agreement, private offering of $300 million senior notes
, to finance Hibernia acquisition
* GTT Communications Inc - Maturity of $700 million term
loan will be seven years, maturity of $75 million term loan will
be five years - SEC filing
* GTT Communications Inc - Intends to file definitive credit
agreement promptly after agreement becomes effective
Source text : (bit.ly/2hX9MAp)
