8 months ago
BRIEF-Peabody Energy says unit was issued an imminent danger order under section 107(a) of federal mine safety and health Act of 1977
December 16, 2016 / 9:44 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Peabody Energy says unit was issued an imminent danger order under section 107(a) of federal mine safety and health Act of 1977

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp :

* Peabody Energy Corp - work was ceased immediately and order was terminated without injury to any employees or damage to any equipment - sec filing

* Peabody-Inspector from mine safety,health administration alleged that miner was working on shorted battery without wearing all proper protective gear

* Peabody Energy Corp- on December 13, unit was issued an imminent danger order under section 107(a) of federal mine safety and health act of 1977

* Peabody energy corp - co's unit, peabody midwest mining's mine involved was wildcat hills underground mine located in saline county, illinois Source text - bit.ly/2hE90cL Further company coverage:

