FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Iao Kun Group says court of Macao special administrative region announced Sang Heng was summoned by the court
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2016 / 10:13 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Iao Kun Group says court of Macao special administrative region announced Sang Heng was summoned by the court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd

* Iao Kun Group - Sang Heng is required to respond to the summons within 30 days from the date of the second and last publication of the notice

* Iao Kun Group Holding - On Dec 12, court of Macao special administrative region announced that Sang Heng was summoned by the court

* Iao Kun Group - Sang Heng was summoned by court to respond to request for bankruptcy filed by galaxy casino in connection with its desire to liquidate Sang Heng

* Iao Kun Group says it has engaged counsel in Macao to handle the matter and to defend the claim against Sang Heng and Sang Lung Source text: [bit.ly/2gUd4qB] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.