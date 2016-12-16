BRIEF-Iao Kun Group says court of Macao special administrative region announced Sang Heng was summoned by the court

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd

* Iao Kun Group - Sang Heng is required to respond to the summons within 30 days from the date of the second and last publication of the notice

* Iao Kun Group Holding - On Dec 12, court of Macao special administrative region announced that Sang Heng was summoned by the court

* Iao Kun Group - Sang Heng was summoned by court to respond to request for bankruptcy filed by galaxy casino in connection with its desire to liquidate Sang Heng

* Iao Kun Group says it has engaged counsel in Macao to handle the matter and to defend the claim against Sang Heng and Sang Lung