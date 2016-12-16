FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ensco Plc and unit entered into fourth amendment and restated credit agreement
#Market News
December 16, 2016 / 9:48 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Ensco Plc and unit entered into fourth amendment and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Ensco Plc :

* Ensco plc-amendment also provides that obligations under revolving credit facility will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by ensco jersey

* Ensco plc- on december 15, 2016, co and unit entered into fourth amendment to its fourth amended and restated credit agreement- sec filing

* Ensco plc-amendment permits incurrence of indebtedness related to issuance of $849.5 million aggregate principal amount of 3.00% senior notes due 2024 issued by ensco jersey finance limited Source text bit.ly/2gTDZEq Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
