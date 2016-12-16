Dec 16 Ensco Plc :

* Ensco plc-amendment also provides that obligations under revolving credit facility will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by ensco jersey

* Ensco plc- on december 15, 2016, co and unit entered into fourth amendment to its fourth amended and restated credit agreement- sec filing

* Ensco plc-amendment permits incurrence of indebtedness related to issuance of $849.5 million aggregate principal amount of 3.00% senior notes due 2024 issued by ensco jersey finance limited Source text bit.ly/2gTDZEq Further company coverage: