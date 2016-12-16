BRIEF-Ooma inc files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
Ooma Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million - SEC filing
Dec 16 Ensco Plc :
* Ensco plc-amendment also provides that obligations under revolving credit facility will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by ensco jersey
* Ensco plc- on december 15, 2016, co and unit entered into fourth amendment to its fourth amended and restated credit agreement- sec filing
Ensco plc-amendment permits incurrence of indebtedness related to issuance of $849.5 million aggregate principal amount of 3.00% senior notes due 2024 issued by ensco jersey finance limited
* Laramide Resources Ltd- non-brokered private placement of up to 12 million units of company at a price of c$0.30 per unit
* Xerium technologies - plan to exchange $480 million principal amount of outstanding 9.500% senior secured notes due 2021