Dec 16 Dow Chemical Co :

* Dow chemical- bylaws permit stockholder, group of up to 20 stockholders, owning 3% or more stock continuously for at least 3 yrs to nominate directors

* Dow chemical co - board of directors approved amendments to company's bylaws to implement proxy access

* Dow Chemical Co - director nominees can consitute up to greater of two individuals or 20% of number of company's directors Source text bit.ly/2hsZVoU Further company coverage: