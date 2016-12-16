BRIEF-Ooma inc files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
* Ooma Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million
Dec 16 Dow Chemical Co :
* Dow chemical- bylaws permit stockholder, group of up to 20 stockholders, owning 3% or more stock continuously for at least 3 yrs to nominate directors
* Dow chemical co - board of directors approved amendments to company's bylaws to implement proxy access
* Dow Chemical Co - director nominees can consitute up to greater of two individuals or 20% of number of company's directors
* Laramide Resources Ltd- non-brokered private placement of up to 12 million units of company at a price of c$0.30 per unit
* Xerium technologies - plan to exchange $480 million principal amount of outstanding 9.500% senior secured notes due 2021