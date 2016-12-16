FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation and affiliates of Joseph Tsai, adopt stock sales plan
December 16, 2016 / 9:48 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation and affiliates of Joseph Tsai, adopt stock sales plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd :

* Joe and clara tsai foundation - stock sales plan allows for sale of up to about 6.5 million shares of alibaba group holding ltd's stock through oct 2017

* Joe and clara tsai foundation - in accordance with trading plan, sales will occur from time to time, to be executed by a third-party broker

* Joe and clara tsai foundation and affiliates of of joseph c. Tsai, executive vice chairman of alibaba group, adopt pre-arranged stock sales plan

* Joe and clara tsai foundation - the 6.5 million shares of alibaba group's stock represent about 8 percent of holdings under joseph tsai's beneficial ownership Source text bit.ly/2h9Sosd Further company coverage:

