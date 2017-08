Dec 16 (Reuters) - Farmer Bros. Co

* Farmer Bros. CO - On December 15, 2016, Isaac Johnston, Jr., notified Board of co of his intention to resign as treasurer and CFO of co

* Farmer Bros. Co - Board of Directors has formed a search committee to identify a successor treasurer and chief financial officer