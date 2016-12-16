BRIEF-Abbott Laboratories enters into a bridge term loan agreement

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories :

* Abbott laboratories - on Dec 13, 2016, Abbott Laboratories, entered into a 120-day bridge term loan agreement - sec filing

* Abbott Laboratories - loans will be made in a single borrowing and mature and be payable in full 120 days after such borrowing

* Abbott Laboratories- bridge loan agreement provides company with ability to borrow up to $2.0 billion on unsecured basis to finance St. Jude acquisition Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2hDI0wb] Further company coverage: