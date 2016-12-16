FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Abbott Laboratories enters into a bridge term loan agreement
December 16, 2016 / 10:23 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Abbott Laboratories enters into a bridge term loan agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories :

* Abbott laboratories - on Dec 13, 2016, Abbott Laboratories, entered into a 120-day bridge term loan agreement - sec filing

* Abbott Laboratories - loans will be made in a single borrowing and mature and be payable in full 120 days after such borrowing

* Abbott Laboratories- bridge loan agreement provides company with ability to borrow up to $2.0 billion on unsecured basis to finance St. Jude acquisition Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2hDI0wb] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
