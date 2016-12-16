FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Omega Protein enteres into plea agreement with U.S. Attorney's Office
December 16, 2016 / 10:38 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Omega Protein enteres into plea agreement with U.S. Attorney's Office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Omega Protein Corp :

* Says on Dec 15,co's unit entered into plea agreement with U.S. Attorney's office for western district of Louisiana

* Omega Protein Corp- under plea agreement, subsidiary agreed to plead guilty to two felony counts under clean water act

* Omega Protein Corp- company will not be able to claim cost of fine or community service contribution as business expenses for tax purposes

* Omega Protein Corp- agreement to resolve previously disclosed government investigation related to subsidiary's Abbeville, Louisiana operations

* Says plea agreement provides that parties will jointly recommend a sentence consisting of a $1.0 million fine Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2hQfDeT] Further company coverage:

