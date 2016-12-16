BRIEF-Onex to acquire Parkdean Resorts
Onex to acquire Parkdean Resorts
Dec 16 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sells 3.6 million shares of co's common stock on Dec 14 at $84.02 per share
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 16 Uber Technolgies Inc on Friday again defied a demand by California regulators that the ride-services firm apply for a permit to test self-driving cars, setting up a possible legal battle.
NEW YORK, Dec 16 U.S. prosecutors said on Friday that an FBI agent had confessed to being a "significant source" of leaks to journalists covering an insider trading probe involving a famed Las Vegas sports gambler as well as professional golfer Phil Mickelson.