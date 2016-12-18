FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Braas Monier and Standard Industries agree to amended offer
#Market News
December 18, 2016 / 8:17 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Braas Monier and Standard Industries agree to amended offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Braas Monier Building Group Sa

* Announcing amended offer which board of directors of co fully supports and will unanimously recommend shareholders of braas monier to accept

* Agreement will lead to a total economic value afforded to shareholders of 28.50 Euros per currently held share of braas monier

* Standard industries will withdraw litigation against co with respect to the proposed 10 percent capital increase in timely manner

* Agreement provides that the board will resolve to distribute an interim dividend of eur 0.64 per currently held share and new share

* Board fully supports and will recommend that shareholders accept the offer

* Braas monier and standard industries agree to amended offer and sign business combination agreement

* Co and standard industries today have signed a business combination agreement

* Agreement provides that standard industries will increase offer price to be paid at closing from 25.00 Euros to 25.27 Euros per share

* Interim dividend will be paid at or before 5 January 2017 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
