Dec 18 Braas Monier Building Group Sa
* Announcing amended offer which board of directors of co
fully supports and will unanimously recommend shareholders of
braas monier to accept
* Agreement will lead to a total economic value afforded to
shareholders of 28.50 Euros per currently held share of braas
monier
* Standard industries will withdraw litigation against co
with respect to the proposed 10 percent capital increase in
timely manner
* Agreement provides that the board will resolve to
distribute an interim dividend of eur 0.64 per currently held
share and new share
* Board fully supports and will recommend that shareholders
accept the offer
* Braas monier and standard industries agree to amended
offer and sign business combination agreement
* Co and standard industries today have signed a business
combination agreement
* Agreement provides that standard industries will increase
offer price to be paid at closing from 25.00 Euros to 25.27
Euros per share
* Interim dividend will be paid at or before 5 January 2017
