FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Southern California Gas asks customers to immediately reduce natural gas use
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2016 / 2:47 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Southern California Gas asks customers to immediately reduce natural gas use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Southern California Gas Co:

* Southern California Gas Co-urges residential customers to immediately reduce their natural gas

* Southern California Gas Co-throughout southwestern u.s. & co service territory, there is potential for interstate pipeline supply disruptions

* SoCalGas issues "SoCalGas advisory"

* Southern California Gas Co-advisory asks customers to immediately reduce natural gas use to help lower risk of possible natural gas, electricity shortages

* Southern California Gas Co - SoCalGas is currently meeting system demands utilizing significant storage withdrawal

* Southern California Gas Co - noncore customers are advised that they may be receiving a notice to curtail service Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.