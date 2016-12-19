Dec 18 Southern California Gas Co:

* Southern California Gas Co-urges residential customers to immediately reduce their natural gas

* Southern California Gas Co-throughout southwestern u.s. & co service territory, there is potential for interstate pipeline supply disruptions

* SoCalGas issues "SoCalGas advisory"

* Southern California Gas Co-advisory asks customers to immediately reduce natural gas use to help lower risk of possible natural gas, electricity shortages

* Southern California Gas Co - SoCalGas is currently meeting system demands utilizing significant storage withdrawal

* Southern California Gas Co - noncore customers are advised that they may be receiving a notice to curtail service