8 months ago
BRIEF-Sybly Industries to undertake de-merger and amalgamation
December 19, 2016 / 6:43 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Sybly Industries to undertake de-merger and amalgamation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Sybly Industries Ltd :

* co to undertake de-merger and amalgamation to concentrate on core business of manufacture of polyester yarn

* says in 1st phase all investments ,interest free loans given to unit which do not pertain to core activities , shall be hived off from SIL

* in second phase, Vartex Fabrics Pvt Ltd and Dux Textiles Pvt Ltd shall be amalgamated with leftover SIL

* says amalgamation of DTPL, VFPL with SIL is being done to reduce outstanding balances of SIL Source text for (bit.ly/2hyXrFH) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

